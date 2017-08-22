These Are the Top-Rated Knapsacks for Back-To-School Season

Disclaimer: If you’re in market for the kind of teensy little fashion backpack that looks cute in a ‘gram but fits, like, two lipsticks, this is the wrong post for you (read this instead). Still here? Let's find you something more roomy.

VIDEO: 3-Stylin': Three Ways to Wear a Cross-Body Bag

Never met a sale you didn't ♥? #Same. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

Rigorously-tested and approved by the customers of eBags.com, the 10 styles ahead have received top marks for their sturdy construction and extra space. In short, if you (or your kids) have multiple classes to attend in one day, these are the most efficient way to store bulky supplies/power snacks in one place.

Watch the video below for the 411 on each design's best features, and keep scrolling to order your favorite.