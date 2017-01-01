Get acquainted now: You and these angular satchels are going to share a lot of quality time on commutes. Between the conveniently mid-size cut (just big enough to stash a Kindle and breakfast!) and polished set of hand straps, these are chic alternatives to your battered old nylon tote.
Shop the Trends
Victoria Beckham$1,226
Fendi$3,550
Cambridge Satchel$195
Henri Bendel$498
Cynthia Rowley$95
Maison Martin Margiela$2,695
Derek Lam$650
Gucci$2,750