The Best Bags From New York Fashion Week

September 14, 2017 @ 3:30 PM
This season had no shortage of must-have bags. From baskets to clutches, here are our favorite picks from the New York Fashion Week Spring 2018 runways.
1. Fenty Puma X Rihanna
2. Tory Burch
3. Kate Spade
4. Tom Ford
5. Victoria Beckham
6. Ulla Johnson
7. Ulla Johnson
8. Calvin Klein
9. Ulla Johnson
10. Tibi
11. Brock
12. Brock
13. Creatures of Comfort
14. Alexander Wang
15. Alexander Wang
16. Alexander Wang
17. Cuyana for Creatures of the Wind
18. Jason Wu
19. Jason Wu
20. Mansur Gavriel
21. Mansur Gavriel
22. 3.1 Phillip Lim
23. Zimmermann
24. Derek Lam
25. Helmut Lang
26. Zadig & Voltaire
27. Carolina Herrera
28. Gabriela Hearst
29. Marc Jacobs
30. Coach