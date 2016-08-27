9 Short-Strap Cross-Body Bags to Hold Close This Fall

The coolest cross-body bags this season are playing things close to the vest—or maybe coat or blouse if you’re wearing one of those instead. Newly outfitted with a far shorter strap than usual, this new spin on the standard hands-free carryall is designed to snugly wrap somewhere between the underarm and upper hip bone for more easy access, less awkward bumping against your thigh. Oh, and did we mention it also looks unbelievably chic?
See for yourself over at Proenza Schouler’s show last February, where the style was elevated with contrast whipstitching, textured leather, and an abbreviated chain of elegant square links; meanwhile, mini accordion bottom satchels grazed the models’ rib bones at Prada. Both Anya Hindmarsh and Gucci got in on the action, too, as each brand precisely placed its fall 2016 purses mid-torso.
Now it’s your turn to join the party. Step 1: Cinch straps on your favorite handbag up a few notches (have a cobbler punch in a few new holes if need be). Step 2: Shop the nine ready-baked versions—all pre-cut to hang at this season’s buzziest length—below. Because, you know, options.
-
-
2. 3.1 Phillip Lim
Thoughtfully rendered details—think saturated colors and a sculptural buckle—are guaranteed to turn heads in the street (and at work, during brunch, and while running to the grocery store for eggs).
3.1 Phillip Lim available at 31philliplim.com | $895
-
3. Sophie Hulme
Try shaking up one solid tone with a mix of contrasting materials, like matte leather and suede.
Sophie Hulme available at sophiehulme.com | $595
-
4. M2MALLETIER
Fit for a minimalist: architectural lines with sleek gold hardware.
M2MALLETIER available at net-a-porter.com | $1,640
-
5. Want Les Essentiels
With an sleekly rectangular shape and shiny exposed zippers, this one’s hip yet refined.
WANT Les Essentiels available at wantlesessentiels.com | $595
-
6. Louise et Cie
Just one more reason we’re obsessed with brown accessories.
Louise et Cie available at vincecamuto.com | $278
-
7. Rebecca Minkoff
Taking the look to a conservative office? A boxy nude satchel performs the job with aplomb.
Rebecca Minkoff available at rebeccaminkoff.com | $175
-
8. Tory Burch
LBDs, jeans and T-shirts, oxfords tucked into black pants—just a few of the basics this little crimson number will better.
Tory Burch available at toryburch.com | $295
-