9 Top-Handle Bags to Channel Your Inner Lady This Spring

We love a great cross-body bag, but there are many reasons to give a top-handle one a try this season. For one, there's something so incredibly charming about its ladylike aesthetic. Secondly, the structure adds a degree of polish and sophistication to any look—even if it's just a tee and jeans. And finally, judging by the fall/winter 2016 collections during Fashion Month, top-handle bags will continue to dominate the handbag sphere from now until next season.
From a classic leather tote to a patchworked piece, shop our nine favorites that you'll want to get your hands on, stat.
Runway inspiration, pictured above: Gucci
1. Gucci
This bag is definitely worth the investment—a classic that will last a lifetime.
$2,750; neimanmarcus.com
2. Tory Burch
The spring-happy shade makes a statement without being too bold. (And if you're not feeling the color, it also comes in five other hues.)
$495; toryburch.com
3. Kate Spade New York
This versatile piece comes equipped with a cross-body strap—perfect for days when you want to go hands-free.
$298 (currently on sale for $208); katespade.com
4. Fendi
Fendi's florals add a nice flirty touch to any look.
$1,650; saks.com
5. Derek Lam 10 Crosby
Embrace the '70s trend with this patchworked suede-and-leather piece.
$750; shopbop.com
6. Zara
The blue suede gives this bag a luxe touch.
$70; zara.com
7. Mango
A simple and affordable way to embrace white this season. Plus, the dual compartments make this the bag ideal for the workplace.
$60; mango.com
8. Loeffler Randall
We love this structured bag with subtle studs along the edges. Carry this to toughen up a silk blouse and jeans, and you're ready for a night out.
$425; loefflerrandall.com
9. Muzungu Sisters
Top-handle bags are perfect for the beach, too! This festive straw one works with a bikini and cover-up during shoreside excursions and with an off-duty uniform on the weekend.
$370; matchesfashion.com