This Is the New Bag We Want to Carry All Spring

With the changing of seasons comes the tough decision of whether you should keep the same bag you've been using all winter or trade it in for something more warm-weather appropriate. As much as we love our trusty bucket bag and dependable tote (and as hard as change can be), we've been looking for something new and fresh for spring. Luckily, Marni, Céline, and Michael Kors were just a few designers in a sea of many that showcased a new style—a flat satchel with an easy and relaxed silhouette that can carry all your belongings—minus the bulk. Check out and shop nine modern-day versions of the '70s-inspired bag that will leave you wanting to make the switch.
1. Michael Kors Collection
If you’re on the hunt for a bag that embodies chic, look no further than this modern-day version of the hobo.
$1,290; michaelkors.com
2. Rebecca Minkoff
This bag was designed to become softer after each use, which makes it the perfect option if you're looking for that classic-causal vibe.
$325; rebeccaminkoff.com
3. Marni
With its super soft leather exterior and smooth suede lining, we can't help but fall for this Marni tote.
$2,000; farfetch.com
4. Trademark
Not ready to give up your bucket bag? This one is the perfect segue—consider it a satchel-bucket bag hybrid.
$528; trademark.com
5. Zara
The gold-toned hardware is what sets this bag apart from others.
$36; zara.com
6. See by Chloe
Yellow mellow—the two perfect words to describe this soft leather bag. It can be used as a top-handle or as a cross-body, which makes it extremely versatile and worth every penny.
$465; shopbop.com
7. MM6 Maison Margiela
This large mesh bag works for both day and night. The cotton-blend material is light in weight (perfect for running errands), and thanks to its triangular silhouette, it's compact enough for night outs.
$185; farfetch.com
8. Auxiliary
The key to shopping for a relaxed bag is to look for materials and silhouettes that lend themselves to a slouchy vibe. The rounded design of this shoulder bag makes it easy to wear.
$300; aritzia.com
9. Simone Rocha
Add some character by looking for bags that have special features, like this oversized bow perched at the shoulder strap.
$430; ssense.com