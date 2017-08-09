This Is the Bag Every College Girl Needs When Heading Back to School

This Is the Bag Every College Girl Needs When Heading Back to School
Melodie Jeng/Getty Images
August 9, 2017 @ 7:15 PM
by: Kim Duong (Market)

We're loving the purse backpack. Unlike your average backpack, the purse version is a hybrid that has the best of both worlds: the convenience of a backpack with the sophistication of a purse. 

Wear it over your shoulders to carry heavy books to class, then switch to top-handle mode for meetings. Below, we’ve rounded up 14 of the best purse backpacks.

VIDEO: 10 Teeny-Tiny Purses to Help You Downsize

 

Sponsored Stories

Powered By ZergNet

Must Reads

 
 
Back to Top