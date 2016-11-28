11 Under-$150 Holiday Clutches That Look Insanely Expensive

As much as we love cross-body evening bags and teeny-tiny top-handle totes, there's nothing that comes close to permanently replacing our beloved clutch. Small, sure, but it radiates a level of chicness that more than makes up for its diminutive size. It communicates an ability to edit and downsize your essentials (no one will ever know how much you actually hoard receipts or every kind of lip balm under the sun), and it paints an image of you at your best—living the best life, as though you're off to attend just one of the many fancy events you've been invited to for the night.
And now that we're heading into the holiday season, let's bring that image to real life with 11 clutches that all ring in under $150, but look ridiculously expensive. Yes, we did the impossible. Looking for a festive party-ready purse to hold in your grip? We found rainbow glittery envelopes and iridescent beaded clutches. Into something more subdued? We found understated pouches (that will literally go with any outfit) and elegant satin options. Start shopping, below.
-
1. DIANE VON FURSTENBERG
The asymmetric shape and shimmery cherry-red satin make this one stand out from the rest.
Diane von Furstenberg available at shopbop.com | $128
-
2. COMME DES GARÇONS
The LBD of clutches.
Comme des Garcons available at net-a-porter.com | $135
-
3. REBECCA MINKOFF
A statement accessory if there ever was one.
Rebecca Minkoff available at rebeccaminkoff.com | $95
-
4. CLARE V.
Cotton-blend canvas is traditionally a casual material but this one, with its stripes and baby pink blooms, can easily be elevated when paired with a red satin slip or a blush velvet wrap dress.
Clare V. available at net-a-porter.com | $87
-
5. TORY BURCH
A turn-lock closure that doubles as luxe hardware.
Tory Burch available at toryburch.com | $149
-
6. KAYU
We know you've been eyeing this playful option.
Kayu available at kayudesign.com | $75
-
-
8. OLIVEVE
Catch the light with a python print that boasts a metallic finish.
Oliveve available at shopbop.com | $143
-
9. ERIN DANA
Add instant interest with texture.
Erin Dana available at erindana.com | $145
-
10. NINA
A black satin clutch—always a classic.
Nina available at ninashoes.com | $45
-
11. TOPSHOP
Carry a party in your grip with this beaded fringed clutch.
Topshop available at topshop.com | $95