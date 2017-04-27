8 Next-Level Canvas Handbags to Shop Now

Canvas isn’t exactly the most thrilling of fabrics. Sure, it’s practical and durable, but unless you’re going on a safari, it’s not the first material that jumps into your mind when you think of luxe handbags.

Well, now it’s time to rethink canvas for your everyday handbag, especially this spring and summer. Canvas can handle a surprise rain shower and is easily cleaned with a stain wipe, no professional help needed. With all the cute options on the market today, you won’t be forced to stick to the standard preppy tote (not that there’s anything wrong with carrying your entire life around—we’ve all been there). Keep on scrolling for our favorites.