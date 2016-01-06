Spring Accessories Trend: Shop Too-Cute Mini Camera Bags

Despite their small size, camera bags are making a big splash for spring. The easy, no fuss silhouette is about just the essentials, whether you are actually carrying a camera inside or not. The trend made an appearance on the Paris and Milan runways, at Chloé (above, left) and Salvatore Ferragamo (above, right). Ahead, six styles that will refresh your wardrobe with a dose of simplicity.
-
1. Chloé
Side pockets will give you just a little more room to stash the staples, but the gold hardware doesn't skimp on style.
$1,890; neimanmarcus.com
-
2. Elizabeth and James
Ditch your basic black bag for this chain strap style. We love how the polished hardware balances out the textured leather.
$345; shopbop.com
-
3. Cambridge Satchel
Carry this cherry red bag with an all-black ensemble for a pop of color.
$105; shopbop.com
-
4. Kooba
For a refreshing take on earth tones, try a warm cinnamon color.
$198; bloomingdales.com
-
5. Anya Hindmarch
Get happy with this bright smiley face perforated mini. A larger-than-life tassle makes for the perfect accent.
$895; shopbop.com
-
6. Prada
This creamy blush hue doubles as a neutral, meaning, it will match your every look.
$730; neimanmarcus.com