Spring Accessories Trend: Shop Too-Cute Mini Camera Bags
January 6, 2016 @ 3:30 PM
BY: Alexandra DeRosa

Despite their small size, camera bags are making a big splash for spring. The easy, no fuss silhouette is about just the essentials, whether you are actually carrying a camera inside or not. The trend made an appearance on the Paris and Milan runways, at Chloé (above, left) and Salvatore Ferragamo (above, right). Ahead, six styles that will refresh your wardrobe with a dose of simplicity.

