11 Bucket Bags That You Haven't Seen Before

While bucket bags may not be a new trend, the style is still proudly in its prime—lucky for us. These bags can haul our day-to-day essentials (and sometimes more) while making us look effortlessly chic. When a bag is equally fashionable as it is functional, what's not to love? Whether you sway toward a sleek, minimal design or want to be bold with a statement print there's a bucket bag for us all. You can pack, cinch, and go with these 11 options that make us want to be self-proclaimed bag ladies.
1. LES PETITS JOUEURS
A graphic motif and furry pom-pom will instantly brighten any outfit.
Les Petits Joueurs | $990
2. TRADEMARK
The glossy leather, belt-like strap, and structural shape of this bag offer a modern and polished update to the classic bucket style.
Trademark | $528
3. SEE BY CHLOE
Channel your inner '70s with patchwork in a rich palette.
See by Chloe | $525
4. REBECCA MINKOFF
Go sporty with perforated leather.
Rebecca Minkoff | $173
5. JEROME DREYFUSS
For an evening option, opt for a mini pouch with jewelry-like straps.
Jerome Dreyfuss | $605
6. MADEWELL
Here's a 2-in-1 option we love—a sturdy bucket, but with an inner drawstring cloth pouch that's perfect for protecting your day's precious cargo.
Madewell | $268
7. LOEFFLER RANDALL
Leather mixed with fringe makes for an elevated boho look we can get behind.
Loeffler Randall | $350
8. CLARE V
Extra pocket storage is always a plus and, in this case, gives the standard bucket bag some quirk.
Clare V. | $415
9. J. CREW
A print that packs a punch!
J. Crew | $118
10. SOPHIE HULME
Crisp and clean—this is the perfect bag to carry you from spring all the way through summer.
Sophie Hulme | $495
11. FURLA
Animal print accessories always make a statement. This faux python is no exception.
Furla | $428