8 Street Style-Worthy Box Bags to Carry This Fall

Think outside the box when it comes to your handbag and add this season's favorite street style bag to your wardrobe. We saw our favorite fashion It girls Irene Kim, Caroline Daur, and Vanessa Hong (just to name a few) rocking this mini accessory throughout fashion week. It might be small, but box bags make a bold statement that will instantly create an effortlessly chic look.

VIDEO: Coinage: How to Build a 10-Piece Fall Wardrobe

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

Its structured and sleek shape adds a feminine twist to your every day outfit that can easily translate from day to night. Go for an embellished style to elevate your look, or go for a box bag in a neutral hue to create a more polished ensemble. Whichever option you choose, this fun-sized addition is a must-have! Shop some of our favorites below.