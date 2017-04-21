15 Red Bags to Embolden Your Spring Look

Do you ever find yourself staring into your closet wishing you had an accessory that would make your outfit pop? A bold red handbag might be the answer this season.
The color is unquestionably daring, which makes a handbag in the hue the perfect jumping off point. From mini bags to oversized totes, affordable pieces to timeless investments, shop our 15 favorite bags below.
VIDEO: 3-Stylin': Three Ways to Wear a Cross-Body Bag
-
1. Leather Handbag
Adult appropriate red shoulder bag.
Valentino Garavani | $2,295
-
2. Hammock Leather Hobo
Take off this bag's long strap and carry as a tote.
Loewe | $1,990
-
3. Mini Hex Leather Bucket Bag
The panelling and stitching make this mini bucket stand out from the rest!
Proenza Schouler | $990
-
4. Leather Tote
Your next luxury lunchbag.
Balenciaga | $1,575
-
5. Small Straw Bucket Bag
The perfect splash of red!
Caterina Bertini | $78
-
6. Raffia-Trimmed Lizard-Effect Leather Tote
Now THIS bag makes a statement.
Dolce & Gabbana | $2,495
-
7. Jug Mini Woven Clutch
The clutch that will bring you from the beach straight to dinner.
Rosie Assoulin | $395
-
8. Grace Large Box Bag
It doesn't get more structured than this.
Mark Cross | $2,495
-
9. Piper Shoulder Flap Bag
Hardcore hardware.
Michael Michael Kors | $498
-
10. Leather Top Handle Bag
The chicest circular bag.
Buwood | $1,815
-
11. Sawyer Suede Shoulder Bag
The perfect shoulder bag with minimal hardware.
Tory Burch | $550
-
12. Leather Crossbody Bag
Your go-to red bag if you do not want to break the bank.
Zara | $50
-
13. Petite 2Jours Raffia and Leather Bag
The cutest red bag for summer, detailed with flowers and raffia.
Fendi | $2,300
-
14. Halo Pod Leather Tote
Your red carry-all.
Marni | $2,240
-
15. Ring Wave Leather Shoulder Bag
The large gold hoops and wave strap will make this bag stand out from the rest.
Roksanda | $1,905