5 Affordable Fall Bags That Look Unbelievably Expensive

A new season, a new bag—isn't that how it goes? Ugh, if only. We fell hard for this season's delightful delivery of It bags, from short shoulder strap styles to reworked buckets, but unfortunately, some of them run upwards of hundreds of dollars and some, in the thousands. It hurts the heart, doesn't it? And while yes, these investment pieces are indeed "worth the splurge," it won't feel like it when reality sets in and you can't afford food—or shelter.
The obvious solution here: Bringing home a more affordable option, but one that hits on all the in-demand bag characteristics unique to this season, that's still timeless in shape and aesthetic, and that, most importantly, only looks insanely expensive. This unicorn of a bag does, in fact, exist, thanks to our extensive knowledge of all things accessories. Five, actually, which can be yours with just a few taps of your finger. Scroll through to shop them now.
1. VINCE CROSS-BODY BAG
For the experimental minimalist, this cross-body, with its subtle V notch and neutral army green shade, is the answer to shaking things up without derailing your style.
Vince available at saksfifthavenue.com | $225
2. MANGO TOTE
A ladylike top-handle bag that can hold everything everything and anything you might need. Definitely a winner.
Mango available at mango.com | $60
3. ZARA BUCKET BAG
The next bucket bag iteration is less malleable, and more structure in shape. We particularly love this contrast leather one that features two of fashion's most desired colors—navy and mocha brown.
Zara available at zara.com | $140
4. VINCE CAMUTO FLAP BAG
Last season's popular saddle bag gets a contemporary-cool makeover with an abbreviated strap, clean lines, and luxe gold hardware.
Vince Camuto available at vincecamuto.com | $278
5. TORY BURCH SATCHEL
Equally adorable as a teeny-tiny cross-body or as a micro top-handle clutch—either way it's worn, this purse would be the cherry on top of your outfit.
Tory Burch available at bloomingdales.com | $295