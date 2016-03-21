8 So-Chic Chain-Handle Bags to Carry All Season Long

A chain-strap purse delivers a dose of downtown-cool (thanks to its heavy metal hardware), yes, but it largely serves as a functional feature—it can be worn as a cross-body, over the shoulder, or even as a clutch. Both reasons certainly explain why the chain-strap style not only became the preferred purse among the recent crop of street style stars and fashion editors during Fashion Month, but also a star item among the spring collections. We scoured the market and compiled a curated list of our eight favorite chain-handle bags, from '70s-inspired fringed pieces to tough moto-chic cross-bodies.
1. Proenza Schouler
The brand's well-known 'Courier' style has evolved into a smaller version with bead embellishments, which add a textural fun factor to the beloved bag.
$1,460; net-a-porter.com
2. Topshop
The play on multiple textures gives this bag a more luxe vibe. Colorways are subtle enough to pair with almost anything.
$55; topshop.com
3. Rag & Bone
We can't get enough of this minimalist bag in a chic two-tone black-and-camel colorway.
$495; rag-bone.com
4. Burberry
The cool teal color gives this fringed bag a modern twist to bohemian flair.
$875; stylebop.com
5. Tory Burch
The perforated diamond effect adds the right amount of texture, making it perfect for either day or evening wear.
$450; toryburch.com
6. Rebecca Minkoff
The bag's iridescent metal is colorful play on traditional chain straps.
$225; rebeccaminkoff.com
7. Stella McCartney
You would be surprised how much fits in this bag. The small Falabella with its spring-ready floral print is an obvious choice for running errands on the weekend.
$1,275; stellamccartney.com
8. Coach
The prairie print on this calf hair bag can bring a pop of color or interest to an off-duty uniform that's as neutral as a white tee and jeans.
$595; coach.com