J.Crew X Paravel Just Made Packing for Your Next Vacay 10x Easier

We know it all too well—the stress-ridden ritual of packing for a getaway trip: everything from the anger-fueled grunt as you try to make everything fit in your clunky travel bag(s) to the hauling and heaving you have to do with said clunky bags on way to what was supposed to be a “relaxing trip.” Vacations—notice how the fun’s never in the packing. Well, good news is Paravel and J. Crew are here to change that.

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

J. Crew is back with another installment of their popular “"Style Hacks" series, this time spotlighting travel guru/photographer Lucy Laucht. What you’ll find in the video (above) is a bevy of game-changing packing tips, featuring the perfect travel suitcase by cult-favorite travel accessories brand Paravel. What makes it so good? Well, not only is the Stowaway suitcase collapsible, it’s also spill proof (and hallelujah, am I right?).

Shop the Paravel for J. Crew travel bags on jcrew.com or below.