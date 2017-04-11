10 Beautiful Handbags That Will Make Mom Cry on Mother's Day

If you really want to make your mom cry her heart out on Mother's Day, just get her a fancy handbag. OK you might need to throw in a tear-jerking Hallmark card, too. But seriously, purses always make for great gifts.

A gorgeous handbag can drastically transform any outfit, whether it's an over-sized tote or colorful mini. The best part: A statement-making design doesn't have to cost you an arm and a leg. There are tons of beautiful handbags available at every price point. We've rounded up ten stunning options below to jumpstart your search.

