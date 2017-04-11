10 Beautiful Handbags That Will Make Mom Cry on Mother's Day

If you really want to make your mom cry her heart out on Mother's Day, just get her a fancy handbag. OK you might need to throw in a tear-jerking Hallmark card, too. But seriously, purses always make for great gifts.
A gorgeous handbag can drastically transform any outfit, whether it's an over-sized tote or colorful mini. The best part: A statement-making design doesn't have to cost you an arm and a leg. There are tons of beautiful handbags available at every price point. We've rounded up ten stunning options below to jumpstart your search.
1. Acrylic Ark Bag
Cult Gaia | $298
2. Sylvie Leather Mini Chain Bag
Gucci | $1,980
3. Hudson Mini Top Handle Satchel
Cynthia Rowley | $95
4. Candy Sugar Mini Crossbody
Furla | $178
5. Large Pierce Hobo Bag
JW Anderson | $1,880
6. Velvet Chain Wallet
Barneys New York | $175
7. Popeye Mini Shoulder Bag
Jerome Dreyfuss | $410
8. Mercer Large Metallic Leather Dome Satchel
Michael Kors | $298
9. Milly Drawstring Bucket Bag
Ulla Johnson | $295
10. Square Leather Tote
Sophie Hulme | $850