14 Iconic Bags Worth The Investment

Much like a coveted pair of heels or a statement-making necklace, an iconic handbag is never just an afterthought-accessory. If you ask me, carrying around a classic Chanel or an undeniably exquisite Hermés is the equivalent to winning Miss America and the lottery on the same day. Seriously. Handbag. Lottery.
The attention to craftsmanship and quality make these pieces worth the investment. Plus, that thing cost per wear? These bags last decades and can be worn everyday, making them solid investments. And speaking of investments ... some of our favorite iconic handbags (ahem, hello Birkin!) have gone up in price dramatically over the years, making them, well, an actual investment.
VIDEO: We'll Always Love Those Fendi Buggies
We've gathered more than a dozen of iconic handbags into one place. Scroll through, save up, and click to buy.
-
1. Monogram Speedy 30 Bag
It's the first handbag that Louis Vuitton ever created back in 1930. And just the other day Beyoncé uploaded an Instagram carrying the timeless purse. If it's good enough for Bey ...
Louis Vuitton | $1,095
-
2. Falabella Tiny Metallic Faux Suede Tote
Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna ... all of your favorite celebs are obsessed with this tote. We love it because it comes in so many different sizes, colorways, and materials.
Stella McCartney | $745
-
3. Drew small textured-leather shoulder bag
The Drew bag might be one of the newer purses on the list, but its timeless design has solidified its position as a modern icon for Boho-chic women everywhere.
Chloe | $1,850
-
4. Sac De Jour Nano leather tote
Hedi Slimane introduced us to this modern classic in 2015. And it will always, always be in style.
Saint Laurent | $1,990
-
5. Saffiano Lux Small Double-Zip Tote Bag
"It's not just a bag. It's Prada!"
Prada | $2,230
-
6. Large Dionysus Top Handle Leather Shoulder Bag
You can't go wrong with any Gucci bag that includes the iconic bamboo handle.
Gucci | $3,300
-
7. Vintage Green Clemence Birkin 35
Actress Jane Birkin inspired the creation of this iconic bag back in 1984, and the most affluent women from around the world have been investing in it ever since.
Hermes | $13,500
-
8. 'Large Le Pliage' Tote
Kate Middleton and Katie Holmes are just a few of the celebrity fans of this weatherproof, classic tote.
Longchamp | $145
-
9. 2.55 Classic Flap Bag
I mean, do we really need to explain?
Chanel | $4,600
-
10. DARK BAROLO INTRECCIATO NAPPA LARGE VENETA BAG
Bottega Veneta owns the trademark on its classic basket weave technique. The Intrecciato Nappa bag is the crown jewel of hobo bags.
Bottega Veneta | $2,600
-
11. Lady Dior Bag
Birthed in the mid '90s and a staple for Princess Diana, this chic bag is the epitome of timeless elegance. Today, you can find the Lady Dior Bag in so many sizes, colors, and prints.
Dior | $3,495
-
12. Messenger Crossbody
The messenger is one of the most iconic crossbody bags, and Coach's design combines both quality and timeless style at an affordable price.
Coach | $145
-
13. Classic City textured-leather tote
The signature hardware and XL tassel is what made the Balenciaga Moto bag a stand out in the early aughts.
Balenciaga | $2,190
-
14. Small Rockstud Flap Shoulder Bag
Fashionistas will never get tired of the Rockstud pieces from Valentino. Find it on a sneaker, a sweatshirt ... and of course, a handbag.
Valentino Garavani | $995