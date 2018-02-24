14 Iconic Bags Worth The Investment

Much like a coveted pair of heels or a statement-making necklace, an iconic handbag is never just an afterthought-accessory. If you ask me, carrying around a classic Chanel or an undeniably exquisite Hermés is the equivalent to winning Miss America and the lottery on the same day. Seriously. Handbag. Lottery.

The attention to craftsmanship and quality make these pieces worth the investment. Plus, that thing cost per wear? These bags last decades and can be worn everyday, making them solid investments. And speaking of investments ... some of our favorite iconic handbags (ahem, hello Birkin!) have gone up in price dramatically over the years, making them, well, an actual investment.

We've gathered more than a dozen of iconic handbags into one place. Scroll through, save up, and click to buy.