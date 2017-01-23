6 Mom-Tested and Kid-Approved Handbags

Los Angeles native, Andrea Lublin, is a wardrobe stylist, fashion blogger and social influencer known for her creative, easy going and effortless sense of style. When she was 5 years old she dreamed of owning her own store, and at 13 she had begun designing her own dresses. By the age of 19 she was a leading salesperson at Nordstrom, and since then has gone on to work for E! and The Style Network as a Talent Manager, booking the top players throughout the fashion and beauty industries. Lublin's latest venture is the launch of Andrea’s Lookbook, a weekly blog that features everything from her daily outfits to customized mood boards.
Here, Lublin shares her top six mom approved handbags that are also kid proof. You know, a-o.k. for things like spit up, crayons, and holding everything and the kitchen sink.
-
1. Saddle Bag
A great cross body bag is a must for every mom. This choice is easy to wear (day or night) and can be monogrammed to give it a personal touch!
Cuyana | $295
-
2. Leather-Trimmed Striped Canvas Tote
Claire Vivier may be known for her trendy clutches but here she's created a simple and modern everyday bag that goes just as well with jeans and a tee as it does with an LBD. The racing stripe detail gives it just the right amount of edge. When you attach the shoulder strap, you'll be a hands-free mom at the top of her game.
Clare V. | $395
-
3. Mini Leather Bucket Bag
The classic "bucket bag" got a 21st century re-dux when Mansur Gavriel introduced their signature leather collection. This bag is spacious, fashion-forward, and most importantly for moms, a cinch to clean since there is no inner lining.
Mansur Gavriel | $495
-
4. Cruise Tote
You won't sacrifice fashion for function when you step out carrying this tasseled tote. The classic shape holds everything your little one may need, and the metallic fringe detail adds an element of high style.
Loeffler Randall | $395
-
5. 'City' Faux Leather Diaper Backpack
Backpacks are not just for your kids. This ultra-chic faux leather backpack does double duty as a diaper bag as well. There are special compartments for bottles and blankies, and it even includes a changing pad. Best of all, it leaves your hands free for carrying your little ones around!
The Honest Company | $150
-
6. Medium Unlined Tote
There’s no way you can go wrong with this leather tote from Rebecca Minkoff. Its style and shape has a classic overall feel, while the raised studs and tassel detail add an extra edge to give it a fresh updated look. This bag can carry everything a mother might need, plus it comes with a detachable interior pouch for all of your personal needs. Best of all is its raw leather interior lining, which makes it easy to clean for everyday use.
Rebecca Minkoff | $295