Mini Crossbody Bags That Won't Hold You Back This Weekend

When you're on the go, there's nothing worse than a heavy purse weighing you down. But you can keep your hands free (and nix the shoulder pain) with a tiny, little crossbody bag. The miniature purses are perfect for everything, from running errands to sightseeing. Just throw one across your chest, and you're good to go.
I know, it might be a little tough for you to downsize, but there's no need to bring your entire makeup bag with you. Trust me. You'll be fine with one lipstick, your cell phone, and your keys.
VIDEO: 10 Teeny, Tiny Purses to Help You Downsize
Check out some of our favorite mini crossbody bags below.
1. Kirby Mini Studded Suede Bucket Crossbody
The Fix | $59
2. Remy Trophy Faux Leather Crossbody Bag
Topshop | $48
3. Super Mini Dionysus Velvet Shoulder Bag
Gucci | $790
4. Mercer Leather Crossbody Bag
Michael Michael Kors | $228
5. Metal Ring Crossbody Bag
BP | $39
6. iPhone 7 leather crossbody walle
Kate Spade | $100
7. Mini Georgia Quilted Leather Shoulder Bag
Tory Burch | $298
8. D Tiny Box croc-effect leather shoulder bag
Little Liffner | $375
9. Medium Hana Leather Satchel
See by Chloe | $475