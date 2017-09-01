Mini Crossbody Bags That Won't Hold You Back This Weekend

September 1, 2017 @ 4:15 PM
by: Alexis Bennett

When you're on the go, there's nothing worse than a heavy purse weighing you down. But you can keep your hands free (and nix the shoulder pain) with a tiny, little crossbody bag. The miniature purses are perfect for everything, from running errands to sightseeing. Just throw one across your chest, and you're good to go.

I know, it might be a little tough for you to downsize, but there's no need to bring your entire makeup bag with you. Trust me. You'll be fine with one lipstick, your cell phone, and your keys. 

Check out some of our favorite mini crossbody bags below.

