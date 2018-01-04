Secret's Out: The Chic Website Fashion Girls Are Copping Handbags From

Ever wondered where the most stylish of the stylish go to find unique handbags that are Instgram-worthy? Michael Nelson is the answer. The designer, who travels between Nairobi and New York, is known for creating chic handbags with exotic safari influences. You may have spotted his chic creations on the shelves at Nordstrom in the past. But now, you can shop Michael Nelson's must-have bags from his newly re-launched website.

On the roster you'll find durable nylon bags tricked out with leather trims, Italian gold accents, luxe beading, and show-stopping fringe. But that's only if you're lucky. Fashion girls are obsessing over the Michael Nelson bags, so things are already starting to sell out. Head to the website and see for yourself.

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

VIDEO: 10 Teeny-Tiny Purses to Help You Downsize