Maje Brings French Girl Fashion to Montauk

What happens when beach-y Long Island living and Parisian chic collide? If the new Maje—an It-Girl-loved French brand founded in 1998 (Alexa Chung and Lou Doillon are both fans!)—new pop-up shop at Gurney’s resort and spa in Montauk is any indication, wonderful things. Our market editor Mia Solkin stops by for the 411.

The Scene: “An open structure in a chic simple gold design—the Maje team wanted to emphasize the airiness of the space. There’s lots of cute stools in fun poppy colors to sit on while you peruse the iPads."

The Goods: "Expect a rack of fancy dresses, tried-and-true leather jackets, and breezy silk shirting (to name a few!) from the brand’s special 'Paris Meets Montauk' edit to try on before ordering online—gold iPads standing by! All purchases will be delivered, free of charge, anywhere in the states, or even at your hotel room door!"

The Pièce De Résistance: "The label’s new fringe M bag. Available in both buttery soft leather and sultry suede, it comes in a variety of yummy tones, and costs $295."

Courtesy

Visit Maje at Gurney’s at ‪290 Old Montauk Highway, Montauk, NY 11954

Open ‪Thursday, July 14th through Sunday, July 17th, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.