14 Luxury Backpacks That Are 100% Worth the Investment

Whether it’s for school, travel, or just to rack up some major street style cred, backpacks are a must-have. And we’re not just talking the basic back-to-school backpack either—actually chic knapsacks exist (no need to fact check us; we’ve got the proof right here). Thanks to Model Squad members Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid strutting around town with mini Chanel and Louis Vuitton ones, we’re now eyeing luxury designer backpacks, too. They may be $$$ but are well worth the investment—let our round-up convince you.
If you’re looking for one to invest in (or just in a splurgy mood—hey, no shame), then look no further than right here. From the classic silhouette, complete with a zipper closure, to more alternative shapes with simple buckle designs, scroll through for 14 luxury backpacks well worth the cash.
1. LIEBESKIND
A single-strap backpack pretty enough to live in your house as ~decor~.
$498
2. BRANDON BLACKWOOD
An alternative backpack silhouette rendered in classic black leather.
$600
3. ANYA HINDMARCH
Classic silhouette, playful hue. Get you one that can do both.
$583 (originally $1,295)
4. CHANEL
Nothing quite like vintage Chanel.
$4,200
5. COACH
A vintage-inspired bag that's sure to only get better with age. Bonus: You can get it monogrammed, no extra charge.
$695
6. GUCCI
Don't be fooled: This Millennial pink bag can still be worn in the fall and winter (try pairing with an all-black ensemble and sporting it as a statement piece).
$1,890
7. GUCCI
A one-and-done accessory that could transform any outfit in an instant.
$1,790
8. FENDI
An extra-cheery yellow bag + heavy metal hardware? We're living for this odd combo that completely words.
9. BALENCIAGA
Not only does this bag boast a classic backpack silhouette, it also features a hilariously American presidential election-inspired logo. Oh, so much irony, it hurts.
$895
10. JW ANDERSON
JW Anderson is back at it again with the covetable "pierced" bag design—this time in backpack form.
$2,395
11. FENDI
A smooth leather contender for those wanting a bag with a bit of edge.
$1,980
12. TOD'S
An all-white-everything bag for a clean, minimalist look.
$1,745
13. VERSACE
Style with off-duty denim for major It girl vibes.
$1,995
14. CHLOÉ
A suede and gold metal bag that's simply luxe to the max. Dress down with a flirty frock, or dress up with a tailored pantsuit.
$1,850