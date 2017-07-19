Kipling Launches '90s-Inspired Bag Collection with Urban Outfitters

It seems like fashion can't shake its nostalgia for the '90s. And you know what? We're here for it! This week, handbag and accessories brand Kipling released a limited edition bag collection with Urban Outfitters. And—let's just say—you may as well prepare for the early Britney Spears tunes to start going through your head.

VIDEO: 10 Teeny-Tiny Purses to Help You Downsize Your Bag

Expect to find sporty waist-packs (or fanny packs, if you will), day bags, backpacks, and duffel bags in summer-perfect colors like yellow, white, and blue. The '90s vibe is thoroughly embedded in the collection, which will pair perfectly with other pieces from the decade such as plaid shirts, overalls, and distressed jeans. Pieces range from $59 to $119.

Christine Lee, head of design at Kipling, explains: “After looking into our archives from 30 years back, we discovered the bags to be just as timeless, modern, and relevant as the first day they were introduced. Keeping this collection in its original form takes us all on a Kipling journey of authenticity and nostalgia.”

RELATED: ‘90s Trends That Made a Comeback

Expect for more great things to come from the teaming of Kipling and Urban Outfitters, as this collection is the first in a series of capsule collections to come. Check out our favorites below, and click here to shop the full collection now.

Courtesy

Shop It: $89; urbanoutfitters.com.

Courtesy

Shop It: $119; urbanoutfitters.com.

Courtesy

Shop it: belt bag ($59), backpack ($89), and duffel($119)