Meet the Newest It Bag to Replace Your Current Go-To

You know the Chanel 2.55, the Gucci Dionysus, the Loewe Puzzle, the Céline Luggage, the Balenciaga City—you know, It bags. We’re talking about It bags here. Year after year (or rather, season after season), the fashion set unofficially dubs one handbag THE Handbag and suddenly it’s everywhere. On celebs, in your newsfeed, on your mind. You just can’t escape it—but not like you’d really want to. It’s an It bag for a reason, and that reason is, well, it’s just unfathomably chic.

In case you’re not Chanel, Gucci, Balenciaga—aka mega-name design houses—here’s some good news: Independent designers can become the next It bag maker, thanks to The Independent Handbag Designer Awards, which, NBD, just announced their winner. Might we introduce Avocadoe Accessories’s UBM Best Handbag, a spunky mint leather shoulder bag with a colorful detachable shoulder sling strap and crisp edges.

We caught up with the winning designer Shivani Suhag to chat everything design inspiration and what it means to win the coveted title.

What is the mission behind Avocadoe Accessories?

At Avocadoe, we are constantly working at creating unique and quality driven products. The mission behind Avocadoe accessories is to innovate and improvise, keeping in line with trends by offering a variety of products to choose from, such as handbags, wallets, key chains, stationery, and even luggage! Thus, we believe, at Avocadoe, there is something for everyone!

Tell us a little bit about how you started.

With my love for accessory design, the brand Avocadoe was established in the year 2011, soon after which I won the Artisan House Award for Isabella Fiore at the Independent Handbag Design Awards in June 2011. A limited-edition line in collaboration with Isabella Fiore was sold across New York and Los Angeles after which the brand opened its doors to customers with its first independent Avocadoe boutique store in New Delhi, India. It has been a wonderful journey since then with an ever increasing client base.

We have to ask, how did you come up with the brand name?

That is one question I get asked the most. After a series of brainstorming sessions around the name, Avocadoe appealed to me the most as it fell in line with our brand's concept. Avocado is a versatile fruit that can be used in many forms, just like our bags that always have a multi-function aspect. The outside leathery skin of Avocado with a soft buttery inside is what our material is like—tough leather with a buttery feel. Everyone seems to love avocados, so it felt like the perfect choice for my brand's name.

Who is the person you design for?

Our client is someone who is looking for something unique but yet functional with an emphasis on quality and aesthetics. She/he is someone who isn't a follower of fashion per se but has their own sense of style, which is unique, practical and yet fabulous!

What are the four things you always carry in your bag?

The four things I always have to have in my bag are wallet, house keys so I'm never locked out, lip balm, and my phone!

What is a piece of information you wish someone had given you before you became a designer?

Don't wait for opportunities, you have to make the best of what you have now!

Is there anything new/exciting you’re developing that you want to tell our audience about?

We are coming up with a concept store in New Delhi which will basically be a representation of what the brand is all about with a complete variety of our products and visuals on what goes into making of those products. We are also launching our online store next month where we will be shipping our products worldwide.

Where’s the best place for us to shop Avocadoe Accessories?

One can shop for our products online on handbagdesigner101.com and our website avocadoe.com, or if you happen to be in New Delhi then pop by our boutique store!