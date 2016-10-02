Why You Should Carry Your Summer Straw Tote in the Fall

Jane Birkin knows best. In 1974, the style icon knew that a uniform as simple as a white tee and frayed jeans was a timeless one. And she also knew that carrying a wicker basket as her purse would not only serve as a reminder of the French Riviera, but was also a charming, effortlessly chic addition to any outfit—even when she was in the city. So who can blame today's street-style stars for picking up on Birkin's basket-carrying ways during Fashion Month (summer be damned)?

There they were, among the usual suspects of leather cross-bodies and ladylike top-handles, gripped in the clutches of editors, bloggers, and buyers all throughout September: straw totes in various shapes and sizes. Interestingly, they differ from the holdalls you lug to the beach. These ones are more structured in shape, ladylike in aesthetic, a touch more precious, and all reminiscent of Birkin's straw bags. The takeaway here: Yes, you can carry straw bags outside of warm-weather months, but we highly recommend adopting this trend sooner rather than later (because wintry elements will be the death of your wicker accessory). Scroll through to see how the street-style set have styled their straw purses for fall, and then shop a few of our favorites to get the look yourself.

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

RELATED: Top 10 Handbags We Want This Season

VIDEO: All About Accessories