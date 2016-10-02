Why You Should Carry Your Summer Straw Tote in the Fall

Jane Birkin knows best. In 1974, the style icon knew that a uniform as simple as a white tee and frayed jeans was a timeless one. And she also knew that carrying a wicker basket as her purse would not only serve as a reminder of the French Riviera, but was also a charming, effortlessly chic addition to any outfit—even when she was in the city. So who can blame today's street-style stars for picking up on Birkin's basket-carrying ways during Fashion Month (summer be damned)?
There they were, among the usual suspects of leather cross-bodies and ladylike top-handles, gripped in the clutches of editors, bloggers, and buyers all throughout September: straw totes in various shapes and sizes. Interestingly, they differ from the holdalls you lug to the beach. These ones are more structured in shape, ladylike in aesthetic, a touch more precious, and all reminiscent of Birkin's straw bags. The takeaway here: Yes, you can carry straw bags outside of warm-weather months, but we highly recommend adopting this trend sooner rather than later (because wintry elements will be the death of your wicker accessory). Scroll through to see how the street-style set have styled their straw purses for fall, and then shop a few of our favorites to get the look yourself.
1. With Playful Prints
Be a walking reminder of summer by styling your bamboo Gaia clutch with high-impact prints. But swap tasseled sandals for sleek platform brogues to bring your look into fall.
2. With Menswear Separates
Girl-ify an oversize striped menswear shirt by knotting it at your midriff and accessorizing with a darling circle-shaped straw purse and cheery canary yellow mules.
3. With a Statement Top
Ground an over-the-top top with familiar textiles, like denim and straw.
4. With Similar Textures
Match the open-work weave of your straw purse with a lacy dress. But for a really 'grammable moment? Finding a bestie with a matching tiny tote.
5. With Tonal Shades
Master monochromatism and find shades that neighbor the neutral straw textile, like beige and khaki.
6. With Slouchy Shapes
Add structure to a relaxed shirt (deliberately dragged down to reveal one shoulder) and a drape-y dress with a boxed straw purse.
7. With Your Fall Uniform
Straw totes and caftans are to be expected. Aim for unpredictability (and a cool off-season contrast) with an all-black look and velvet platforms.
8. With a Fall Trend
The hottest cold-weather textile? Velvet. Play up the contrast by styling a rich blazer with a summery woven bag.
9. With a Single Color
Let your structured tote stand out against a clean, one-color canvas, like this denim jumpsuit. Styling trick: Tie a coordinated bandana for a cohesive feel.
