The Secret to Being a Stylish Traveler? These Chic Handbags and Carry-On Suitcases

When we talk about fashion pairings, the first few that come to mind are blazers and crisp button-down shirts, white tees and jeans, and hoodies and denim jackets. But handbags and suitcases? Yes, yes we're going there. Even though there won't be a swarm of paparazzi anxiously waiting for you at airport arrivals to snap your jet-setting outfit (or maybe there will be?), that's no excuse for neglecting your number one priority: to be the chicest traveler in the cabin.
The easiest way to achieve that, second to straight-up copying celebrities and their airport style, is to tote this season's most coveted purse as you wheel an even chicer suitcase. As we're finalizing our plans to return home for the holidays (or perhaps gearing up for a destination reunion?), don't forget about your trusty travel companions: a sleek and shiny suitcase or a roomy leather carryall or an unassuming weekender. With these pairings, you could be wearing sweats and still land on a best-dressed list. Seriously.
-
1. A Suede Tote + Monochrome Suitcase
Just like you would with a black-and-white outfit, accent a pared-back palette with a pop of color.
Shop the combo: Clare V. tote, $465; shopbop.com. Diane von Furstenberg suitcase, $160 (originally $320); macys.com.
-
2. A Leather Holdall + A Chargeable Suitcase
Nostalgia meets the future with a buttery leather tote and a high-tech rollie that can charge your phone.
Shop the combo: Tibi bag, $995; tibi.com. Away suitcase, $225; awaytravel.com.
-
3. BACKPACK + SPORTY DUFFEL
Off to seek a Great American adventure? Pack your survival essentials in durable water-resistant pieces in army green (a neutral that will complement any outfit) and bright yellow (no chance of it getting lost in the shuffle).
Shop the combo: Topshop backpack; $55; topshop.com. L.L.Bean duffel; $50; llbean.com.
-
4. A Leather Satchel + Shiny Carry-On
Strike a neat juxtaposition with a classic satchel and a sleek-and-shiny suitcase.
Shop the combo: Loewe tote, $2,831; matchesfashion.com. Rimowa suitcase, $980; bloomingdales.com.
-
5. A PYTHON-PRINT BAG + WEEKENDER
A versatile weekender, like this black one from Everlane, leaves room to have fun with your purse.
Shop the combo: ASOS bag, $30 (originally $38); asos.com. Everlane weekender, $98; everlane.com.
-
6. CROSS-BODY + SMART WEEKENDER
For the minimalist: a sleek hands-free purse and a camel felt weekender that's as functional as it is sophisticated.
Shop the combo: A.P.C. cross-body bag, $347; matchesfashion.com. Rag & Bone weekender, $895; rag-bone.com.
-
7. SMALL SLEEK BAG + TECH SUITCASE
A sleek purse to complement an even sleeker suitcase—this one is so high tech that you can locate it, weigh it, and charge it through your phone.
Shop the combo: Proenza Schouler bag, $654 (originally $1,090); theline.com. Raden suticase, $295; raden.com.
-
8. WOVEN TOTE + EXPANDABLE SUITCASE
Heading to a far-flung destination? Start your vacation early with a woven tote (you can blend right in once you arrive) and an expandable suitcase to help you bring home all the goods from your trips to the bazaar.
Shop the look: Deux Lux tote, $167 (originally $208); shopbop.com. Tumi suitcase, $595; tumi.com. Tumi accents kit, $85; worldtraveler.com.
-
9. BRIGHT BAG + PRINTED SUITCASE
Pick up on the color from your luxe printed carry-on and carry it over to your cross-body for a completely streamlined look.
Shop the combo: PB 0110 cross-body bag, $550; matchesfashion.com. Louis Vuitton suitcase, $3,800; louisvuitton.com.