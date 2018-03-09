The Bag You Thought You'd Never Wear Again Is Back in Style

There's only one rule that you need to follow when it comes to fashion: And that's to never say never. Fanny packs used to be one of the embarrassing fashion trends that blew up in the '80s, but they're making a very chic comeback this year. Just take a look at Gucci's Cruise 2018 collection. The waist-hugging bags were all over the runway, and even stars like Kendall Jenner are currently obsessing over the bag's stylish makeover.

Forget the cheesy zip-front pouches that used to only come in neon synthetic materials. Fanny packs have been modernized with sleek silhouettes and luxury fabrics. Most of the updated bags really look like pretty belts with beautiful coin purses attached to them. And there's a bunch of stylish options available at every price point.

VIDEO: Fashion's It Girls Are Making Fanny Packs Cool Again

We're calling it now: You're about to see every style star wearing cute fanny packs this summer, especially since it's a no-fuss option perfect for traveling. Below we've gathered some of our favorite fanny packs on the market, so you can give the modernized bags a try, too.