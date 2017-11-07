The Secret Way Fashion's It Girls Are Making Fanny Packs Cool Again

Yes, fanny packs are back. And no, they are not going anywhere anytime soon. So if you're a fashionista that loves trends, you might as well hop on board. I know you might have your doubts and fears about the controversial bag, but don't worry. There's one fashion tip that will ensure that you nail the fanny-pack trend without looking like you're stuck in the '80s.
Instead of securing the bag around your waist, turn it into a crossbody by tossing it across your chest. You might have noticed several of fashion's it girls already doing this. Stars like Bella Hadid, Kendal Jenner, and Rihanna have been transforming fanny packs into crossbody bags lately. And the trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Even big name designers—like Balenciaga—sent models down the runway wearing fanny packs strapped across their chests.
The best part about the crossbody fanny pack is that it's a trend that will make any and every outfit look ten times better. Want to upgrade your usual white T-shirt and jeans uniform? Throw a fanny pack over one shoulder. Need to add an unexpected twist to a ladylike dress? You can't go wrong rocking a dainty belt bag to one side. It's the 2018 way to make fanny packs cool again.
Get on board with the trend by finding a chic fanny pack in our roundup below.
-
1. Mali + Lili Quilted Faux Leather Convertible Belt Bag
Put a luxury twist on the fanny pack with an option that has a quilted finish.
$54
-
2. Rebecca Minkoff Belt Bag
Wrap a leather design around your chest for an instant outfit boost.
$59 (Originally $98)
-
3. THEORY Suede belt bag
Try out the season's hottest color with a suede bag by Theory.
$165
-
4. adidas Originals National Waist Pack
Keep things cool and sporty with this Adidas option.
$25
-
5. Gucci Neo Vintage Canvas Belt Bag
Make a confident statement with a Gucci fanny pack.
$750
-
6. Urban Outfitters Lera Croc Convertible Belt Bag
Try out a faux croc-skin design that looks just as expensive as the celebrity bags.
$34
-
7. Lauren Ralph Lauren Winston Fanny Pack
Add a touch of sparkle with a fanny pack that has gold finishings.
$58
-
8. Benny Borg Belt Bag
Have fun with a cozy fanny pack this winter.
$35