Here's Why the Drawstring Bag Is the Most Versatile Accessory of the Season

Ladies, if you're like us and like to get a lot of mileage out of your bags without having to change them constantly to match your outfit, may we suggest the drawstring pouch? No, it's nothing like those backpacks you used to bring to soccer practice or received on your first day of freshman orientation. In fact, it's quite possibly the most versatile bag for fall.
Available in a variety of fabrics like leather, satin, and denim, this hands-free pouch will easily go with any ensemble you're wearing which is fantastic, because, let's face it, time is valuable and we often don't have time to switch out our bags.
So, whether you're headed to a fun bottomless brunch or a black-tie affair, stocking up on one (or three—no judgment!) of these bags for fall just makes sense.
Shop some of our favorites below!
VIDEO: Anne Hathaway Reveals Her Fall Shopping Strategy
-
1. Crystal Embellished Pouch Bag
Attico | $365
-
2. Textured Leather Pouch
Clare V. | $200
-
3. Heartshaped Drawstring Bag
Paco Rabanne | $550
-
4. Minimalist Drawstring Pouch
Smythson | $285
-
5. Rhinestone Pouch Bag
Alexander Wang | $595
-
6. Soft Leather Pouch Bag
Cleobella | $130
-
7. Denim Patchwork Drawstring Bag
Loewe | $2,350
-
8. Beaded Nylon Drawstring Pouch
Prada | $1,550
-
9. Satin Pouch Bag
Ribeyron | $195