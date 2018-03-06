Splurge vs. Save: Designer Handbags and Their Affordable Look-Alikes

Nothing pulls an outfit together quite like the perfect handbag. That's why we like to keep a ton of options in our closets. But keeping "a ton" of anything isn't cost-efficient and if you live in a city, who has space? Don't worry, though—you just need to keep your eye out for affordable look-a-likes, and we found the perfect place to stalk.

UK-based brand ASOS, legit, has every-single handbag trend covered. And what's even better: the retailer's crazy, low prices. You'll find everything, from must-have satchels to trendy fanny packs. So read and shop the best trends (for less) below.

Never met a sale you didn't ♥? #Same. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

VIDEO: 6 Investment Pieces Every Woman Should Own