Splurge vs. Save: Designer Handbags and Their Affordable Look-Alikes

Nothing pulls an outfit together quite like the perfect handbag. That's why we like to keep a ton of options in our closets. But keeping "a ton" of anything isn't cost-efficient and if you live in a city, who has space? Don't worry, though—you just need to keep your eye out for affordable look-a-likes, and we found the perfect place to stalk.
UK-based brand ASOS, legit, has every-single handbag trend covered. And what's even better: the retailer's crazy, low prices. You'll find everything, from must-have satchels to trendy fanny packs. So read and shop the best trends (for less) below.
VIDEO: 6 Investment Pieces Every Woman Should Own
1. Bold Stripes
Sometimes bigger is better, especially when you're talking about stripes. We saw striped bags on a few Spring/Summer runways—like Carolina Herrera and Proenza Schouler (shown above).
Splurge: $2,295; neimanmarcus.com.
Save: $45; asos.com.
2. Floral Appliques
Flowers for spring—not groundbreaking. The print was all over the place. But, most importantly, in 3-D designs that resembled origami.
Splurge: $7,390; oscardelarenta.com.
Save: $79; asos.com.
3. The Sphere Bag
Dainty little minaudieres were a continuous trend at Chanel's Spring 2018 show.
Splurge: $12,500; chanel.com.
Save: $40; asos.com.
4. The Fanny Pack
Gucci, Coach, Zimmermann, you name it ... There's no escaping the return of the fanny pack.
Splurge: $1,100; saksfifthavenue.com.
Save: $29; asos.com.
5. Disc Shape
Flat round bags made an appearance at Balmain, Blumarine, and Dolce & Gabbana (pictured above). But there's no need to take out a loan to try out the trend.
Splurge: $1,895; dolcegabbana.com.
Save: $17; asos.com.
6. Furry Packs
This soft, fuzzy trend popped up at Marni (pictured here), Altuzarra, and Proenza Schouler. It's so cute and could easily double as a pillow for when you get sleepy. Or bored. Or just want to be cozy.
Splurge: $3,150; bergdorfgoodman.com.
Save: $151; asos.com.
7. Cartoon Prints
Moschino, Jeremy Scott, and even Prada (shown above) offered up playful bags with cartoons etched on the sides.
Splurge: $2,400; bergdorfgoodman.com.
Save: $79; asos.com.