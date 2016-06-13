10 Colorful Evening Clutches to Brighten Up Your Date Night Outfit

We love summer nights: impromptu outdoor movie nights with your SO, rooftop cocktails with the girls, a stroll through the streets, the possibilities are endless. But for all the times when plans happen on a whim—or when you just don't have time to figure out what to wear—we found your new go-to summer evening uniform, and it's all about the statement-making clutch. Pair a little black dress (or a little white one—or even sunny yellow) with one of the options below. From bejeweled minaudières to darling polka-dot clutches, shop these 10 playful choices to help you step up your summer wardrobe game.
-
-
2. Edie Parker
Shine brighter than the summer sun with this yellow style.
Edie Parker available at edie-parker.com | $1,195
-
3. Tyler Alexandra
There is nothing quite as sweet as this mint green clutch.
Tyler Alexandra available at tyleralexandra.com | $2,495
-
-
-
6. Valextra
Add a playful touch to your favorite white summer dress with this orange envelope clutch.
Valextra available at valextra.com | $1,110
-
7. Botkier
The sharp lines of this bold clutch make it ultra modern.
Botkier available at botkier.com | $248
-
8. Monique Lhuillier
A bright fuchsia option is super fun and playful when paired with your LBD.
Monique Lhuillier available at shopbop.com | $1,077 (originally $1,795)
-
9. Bottega Veneta
A pretty royal blue shade and soft satin offer a sophisticated touch.
Bottega Veneta available at net-a-porter.com | $1,550
-
10. Carven
Florals aren't just for dresses. Carry the print with this blue-and-green clutch.
Carven available at monnierfreres.com | $215 (originally $430)