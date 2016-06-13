10 Colorful Evening Clutches to Brighten Up Your Date Night Outfit

We love summer nights: impromptu outdoor movie nights with your SO, rooftop cocktails with the girls, a stroll through the streets, the possibilities are endless. But for all the times when plans happen on a whim—or when you just don't have time to figure out what to wear—we found your new go-to summer evening uniform, and it's all about the statement-making clutch. Pair a little black dress (or a little white one—or even sunny yellow) with one of the options below. From bejeweled minaudières to darling polka-dot clutches, shop these 10 playful choices to help you step up your summer wardrobe game.