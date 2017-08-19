Shop Circle-Shaped Handbags That Are Everywhere This Season

We've come full circle—when it involves handbags, that is. Yes, we're calling it—the round handbag is the shape of the moment, and we've got everything you need to get in on the trend.

VIDEO: Michelle Dockery Shows InStyle's Laura Brown What's In Her Bag

The Instagram-friendly style is being shown in every treatment possible, from fun backpacks to modernized top-handles to cool cross-bodies with adjustable straps.

Some of our favorite brands, from COS to Mansur Gavriel, have mastered the form with versions for just about every budget. Pair one in a bold hue with a minimalist look for a pop of color or go for a tried-and-true neutral that will mix well with your entire wardrobe.

Start with the stunner above from Veggani ($155), then scroll down to see five more beauties that you'll be putting on heavy rotation now and well into seasons to come.