Celebrity-Approved Handbags for the Airport

Deciding what to pack for a trip is never easy. Even if you check a large suitcase, you never know what you might need while you're on the plane. That's why we always make sure we have the important stuff with us at all times. And celebrities have taught us how to find a roomy purse that looks great with our outfit, too.
Tracee Ellis Ross demoed a comfortable yet cute fashion statement while striding through an airport's terminals. Her secret to nailing effortless airport style: Throw on your favorite sweatpants and sneaks. And let a big, bold bag take center stage. You can even double up with a backpack, too.
Find out which handbags more stars are depending on while traveling in our roundup below.
1. Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon is faithful to her sturdy Parker Thatch tote. This bag is extra special and is personalized her initials etched on to the side.
Shop Similar Styles:
FJÄLLRÄVEN 'Totepack No.1' Water Resistant Tote, $110
Draper James Hello Sugar Tote, $165
2. Jessica Simpson
Jessica Simpson knows how to make a glam statement even before taking off. She's been depending on her lace Dolce & Gabbana Sicily bag for years.
Shop Similar Styles:
Juicy Couture Lace Satchel, $32
Calvin Klein Printed Lace Satchel, $105
3. Khloé Kardashian
Sometimes you have to borrow from the boys—like Khloé Kardashian did as she prepared to make her way through the airport's terminals with a special Goyard backpack.
Shop Similar Styles:
Topshop Mini Scandi Faux Leather Backpack, $50
Matt & Nat 'Brave' Faux Leather Backpack, $145
Skagen Ebba Leather Backpack, $295
4. Tracee Ellis Ross
This sold-out Balenciaga tote will never get old. The patent leather finish packs just enough shine to make a statement, but it's subtle enough to work with everything in your closet. And yes, you can pack an extra pair of heels and a blankie in this one.
Shop Similar Styles:
BP. Colorblock Faux Leather Tote, $49
Michael Kors Mercer Tote, $238 (Originally $298)
5. Amal Clooney
Amal Clooney modeled a sophisticated airport look with a nude Michael Kors Bancroft Large Calf Leather Satchel. We're fans because you can also pop your laptop into one.
Shop Similar Styles:
Sole Society Jeanine Satchel, $70
Chelsea28 Morgan Convertible Satchel, $99
6. Taraji P. Henson
Taraji P. Henson kept everything low key, except for a bright, MCM tote ($595; nordstrom.com). A bold, red bag is an easy way to punch up casual outfit.
Shop Similar Styles:
Lodis Audrey Under Lock & Key Jana RFID Tote, $284
Giani Bernini Saffiano Tote, $50 (Originally $100)
7. Zendaya
It doesn't matter what you wear when you've got a classic bag—like a Chanel to throw over your shouldere. The quilted texture makes even the most laid-back looks look put together.
Shop Similar Styles:
Mossimo Quilted Tote, $40
Kate Spade New York Emerson Place Quilted Bag, $220
8. Kate Bosworth
A crossbody is always the best solution to keep your hands free as you travel. Kate Bosworth rocked a pretty Miu Miu design that might look small, but actually can hold quite a bit.
Shop Similar Styles:
Forever 21 Contrast Crossbody Bag, $25
Rebecca Minkoff Small Love Leather Crossbody Bag, $195
9. Lorde
You can never go wrong with a spacious backpack. We love Lorde's Gucci one because the drawstring design isn't as bulky as other options.
Shop Similar Styles:
Topshop Premium Leather Drawstring Backpack, $95 (Originally $160)
The Fix Avery Studded Top Flap Suede Backpack, $119