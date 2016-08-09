Trade in Your Backpack for One of these 10 Chic Totes

As much as we hate to admit it, the sticky heat of mid-August is a sure sign that back-to-school season is right around the corner. Now is the time to buckle down and do a little research (we know, studying before the actual studying) and start shopping to refresh your wardrobe for the "year" ahead. Whether you're truly a student or just thinking like one, our advice is to skip the traditional campus staples and opt for a few more fashion-forward pieces.
Undoubtedly, there are few pieces that feel more essential to the back-to-school shopping list than a backpack. But like we said—we're challenging expectations this season. Why not swap yours out for a sturdy-meets-studious tote? On days when you don't need to carry your whole library with you, a large tote will do the trick for carrying your laptop, notebook, and the rest of your day-to-day essentials.
With this in mind, we scoured the market to find the coolest (and truly practical!) totes for fall. From laser-cut leathers to bright, unexpected colors, we guarantee that these bags will earn you an A+ in personal style. Below, shop the best reasons to give your backpack the semester off.
-
1. Saint Laurent
A large shopping tote like this bright leather Saint Laurent carryall is great for stashing your books as well as an extra pair of shoes (should you need to change it up for a big presentation).
Saint Laurent available at net-a-porter.com | $995
-
2. Rebecca Minkoff
The woven straw detail on this bag makes it a great transition piece from late summer into early fall.
Rebecca Minkoff available at rebeccaminkoff.com | $175 (originally $345)
-
-
4. Truss
This is one tote that does the talking for you. Pair it with your easiest on-campus look for those days when you had to hit snooze more than once.
Truss available at net-a-porter.com | $195
-
5. Banana Republic
Don't be afraid to carry some of spring's biggest trends into fall. Case in point: this pretty blush bag that will stand out against your favorite knits and neutrals.
Banana Republic available at bananarepublic.com | $128
-
6. ADRIANA CASTRO
A mix of of black, white, and brown gives this color-block bag all the versatility you need to get through the whole school year.
Adriana Castro available at cooperativashop.com | $1,150
-
7. Alexandra Clancy
Even the dreariest autumn days will feel just a bit brighter when you're stashing your studying supplies in this sunny Alexandra Clancy tote.
Alexandra Clancy available at alexandraclancy.com | $1,025
-
-
9. Brahmin
This black-and-white floral tote comes with an interior zipper to keep your books and personal belongings safe and secure when walking around campus.
Brahmin available at brahmin.com | $315
-
10. ALAÏA
If you're ready to splurge on a bag that will take you from student life to the real world without missing a beat, invest in Alaïa's laser-cut leather tote in a rich cranberry red.
Alaia available at net-a-porter.com | $3,210