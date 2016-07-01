We Found Your Next Tote Bag for the Beach

When packing for your next weekend getaway to the beach, it all starts with a really good beach tote. Before stocking up on all the knick-knacks that will inevitably fill up your tote, it’s worth investing in one that fits your needs and looks great propped up next to your beach towel. A bag that is both functional and fashion-forward is essential—vacation style is all about finding items that can do double-duty and work for multiple occasions, like, say, the transition from a seaside hang to happy hour Mai Tais on the boardwalk.
The key to finding the perfect beach bag is to look for one with that special something extra. A classic straw bag feels right this season; we love the juxtaposition of the natural textures with our vibrant swimsuits and towels—especially when the bag is adorned with playful tassels or pom-poms. Canvas and macramé bags are also at the top of our beach getaway wish list, especially in bright hues and patterns that add a little more character and whimsy when we just want to wear our favorite black one-piece. Ahead, shop our favorite beach totes for your next summer getaway.
-
1. Sensi Studio
Stand out from the crowd with this bright red straw tote.
Sensi Studio available at net-a-porter.com | $235
-
2. Mar Y Sol
A navy blue option is classic and sophisticated.
Mar Y Sol available at shopbop.com | $135
-
3. SOPHIE ANDERSON
This crochet style is easy to pack and store when traveling.
Sophie Anderson available at net-a-porter.com | $470
-
4. Kate Spade New York
Who said you can’t use a sequin tote for a day on the beach?
Kate Spade available at katespade.com | $268
-
5. Dolce & Gabbana
When preparing for a getaway to Paris or Italy, this leather-trimmed embellished tote is just the thing you need.
Dolce & Gabbana available at net-a-porter.com | $2,945
-
6. Eileen Fisher
Made out of banana fibers, this option is extra durable.
Eileen Fisher available at eileenfisher.com | $108
-
7. Magid
White and gold stripes add a luxe feel to any look.
Magid available at tjmaxx.tjx.com | $17
-
8. Figue
This pom-pom lined tote is super fun and playful.
Figue available at farfetch.com | $1,020
-
9. Misa Los Angeles
Pair this dipped pink option with a matching pink swimsuit.
Misa Los Angeles available at misalosangeles.com | $108
-
10. M Missoni
Let this psychedelic option be your focal point by pairing it with a wispy white cover-up.
M Missoni available at shopbop.com | $156 (originally $195)
-
11. Caffe
Love the tassel trend, but you're not into the bright colors? This tote, with its muted color palette, is the one for you.
Caffe available at revolve.com | $345
-
12. Target
The beaded handle on this tote gives it a little something extra.
Merona available at target.com | $40