We Found Your Next Tote Bag for the Beach

When packing for your next weekend getaway to the beach, it all starts with a really good beach tote. Before stocking up on all the knick-knacks that will inevitably fill up your tote, it’s worth investing in one that fits your needs and looks great propped up next to your beach towel. A bag that is both functional and fashion-forward is essential—vacation style is all about finding items that can do double-duty and work for multiple occasions, like, say, the transition from a seaside hang to happy hour Mai Tais on the boardwalk.

The key to finding the perfect beach bag is to look for one with that special something extra. A classic straw bag feels right this season; we love the juxtaposition of the natural textures with our vibrant swimsuits and towels—especially when the bag is adorned with playful tassels or pom-poms. Canvas and macramé bags are also at the top of our beach getaway wish list, especially in bright hues and patterns that add a little more character and whimsy when we just want to wear our favorite black one-piece. Ahead, shop our favorite beach totes for your next summer getaway.