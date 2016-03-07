Your Favorite Classic Coach Bags are Back—but in Fresh New Ways

There's a reason that Coach leather bags from the '70s and '80s are hot-ticket—and hard-to-find—items, especially during your vintage hunting excursions. Basically, if you see one in pristine (or even close-to-pristine) condition, you'll want to snatch it up ASAP. After all, the plush saddle bags and versatile fold-over flap, turnlock purses have proved timeless over years. But not all of us have the patience, time, or energy for the intense dig through a jumble of throwback bags to thrift that one coveted gem. Well, as the mecca of all covetable handbags (and fashion in general), Barneys New York understands this predicament all too well. So, in honor of Coach's 75th anniversary, the department store has partnered with the brand on a limited edition capsule collection called Coach Vintage.

Coach basically raided flea markets, vintage shops and online auction sites to find its original '70s and '80s bags in three iconic styles: the very '70s-named Stewardess Bag (the saddle style was actually worn by United Airlines flight attendants back in the day), the zip-up shoulder tote Duffle and the small rectangular fold-over flap Dinky. The thrifted bags were refurbished and updated by hand in Montana with classic-cool details like fringe, preppy striping, and baseball mitt-inspired patchworking. Each one-of-a-kind Coach Vintage bag also includes a custom gold-embossed leather tag that reads, "Coach XO Barneys New York 1 of 1."

The Coach Vintage collection is available at barneys.com until the pieces sell out. No pressure or anything. Check out a few of our favorites, below.

