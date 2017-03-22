13 Bags That Will Fit All Your Junk

As New York Magazine so brilliantly pointed out, German chancellor Angela Merkel loves shuffling through an oversize, stuffed tote. Sometimes it’s leather, sometimes nylon. Sometimes the bag has a top handle! Other times, it’s a shoulder bag. But always, and I mean always, Merkel is constantly digging, searching, and foraging for … well, who knows.

We can relate. Everyone has that one bag that’s so big it could double as a piece of carry-on luggage. You hold your laptop, your phone, your wallet, your breast pump, your lunch, and a makeup kit all in one giant abyss of a thing. Need your mascara? TOO BAD! It’s all the way at the bottom. Regardless, we love this must-have elephant of an accessory.

So here are our favorites that will fit all your junk. You’re welcome, Angela.