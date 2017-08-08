Celebrate the Backpack's 50th Birthday with This 50%-Off Sale

Grab a cake and some balloons because today is the modern-day backpack's 50th birthday. We're super excited because it's one of our favorite accessories, and Lands' End is celebrating the special day with an epic sale.
Right now, the retailer is offering shoppers a hefty 50 percent off of backpacks. The deal is also good on lunch boxes to make sure students are ready for the upcoming school season. But even if you aren't heading to class this fall, we can all appreciate a good ole backpack, especially the ones that are just as stylish as the trendiest handbags.
All you need to enjoy the savings at Lands' End is to enter the promotional code "BACKPACK50" and the pin "7476" during check out. You only have until midnight to shop the half-off sale, but don't worry. There are a bunch of other stylish deals that will help you celebrate the backpack's birthday too. Below, we've rounded up more of our favorite backpack sales that are happening right now.
VIDEO: 10 Teeny-Tiny Purses to Help You Downsize
Keep scrolling to find a gorgeous bag to throw over your back this fall.
1. Kids Campus Zip Top Backpack
$33 (Originally $65)
2. Striped Trooper Nylon Backpack
Marc Jacobs | $206 (Originally $295)
3. Micro Unlined Backpack
$123 (Originally $245)
4. Prisma textured-leather backpack
Alexander Wang | $492 (Originally $895)
5. Avery Studded Top Flap Suede Backpack
$69 (Originally $119)
6. Koki Beach Straw Panel Backpack
Tommy Bahama | $73 (Originally $108)
7. Larkin Portola' Convertible Nylon Backpack
Tumi | $334 (Originally $445)
8. LAYERED DRAWSTRING BACKPACK
Fenty Puma by Rihanna | $144 (Originally $180)
9. DAWSON BACKPACK
Herschel Supply Co. | $48 (Originally $90)