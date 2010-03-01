Mar 6, 2018 @ 4:45 PM
6 Big Bags for Day or Night
1. Motorcycle Tote
DAY With its structured shape and sizeable pockets, Jessica Biel's Jimmy Choo bag is an unexpected (and totally useful!) briefcase.
NIGHT Buckles, studs, zippers-this carryall has attitude enough to add contrast to a pretty dress or rock out a sleek after-dark look.
2. Oversize Frame Bag
DAY Eva Longoria Parker's Birkin frame bag adds instant polish to a casual look and blends flawlessly with more tailored office-wear (and those of us, ahem, not on the Hermes waiting list can get the same effect with a mid-size structured satchel).
NIGHT With its fun color and luxe construction, the tote pairs easily with a refined evening look or a jacket-and-jeans combo.
3. Pink Patent Doctor Bag
DAY Sarah Jessica Parker's Diane De Maria purse is a standout combo of high-voltage hue and major shine, adding a quirky touch to a blush-hued day dress.
NIGHT Add the bag to neutral pieces in luxurious textures (like a satin blouse or a suede skirt) for optimum contrast.
4. Printed Shoulder Bag
DAY A floral bag like Taylor Swift's can be combined with embellished boho pieces for a laidback mix.
NIGHT Paired with an LBD, the pattern pops and the bag becomes a statement piece.
5. Relaxed Satchel
DAY With its clean lines and short straps, Sienna Miller's Prada bag tones down the girliness of a frilly skirt or dress.
NIGHT Slung on an arm, a top-handle satchel is casual enough to pair with out-with-the-girls denim.
6. Buckled Duffel
DAY With its soft sides and neutral shade, Jessica Alba's Escada Sport bag is a no-fuss add to a laidback afternoon-out look.
NIGHT The masculine-inspired buckled duffle is an ideal finishing touch to girl-meets-boy separates.
