16 Perfect Summer Clutches to Brighten Up Any Outfit

Every woman needs a variety of clutches in their wardrobe, but when someone says ‘clutch’ usually your mind automatically thinks of a luxurious evening clutch you only tend to carry at night. I’m talking about a fun, summer clutch you can carry your necessities in all season, at all times of the day! When it is 102 degrees outside and you feel like you are literally melting, the last thing you want is a big, oversized bag weighing you down. By carrying a small clutch you eliminate any unnecessary items that tend to live at the bottom of your bag, or items that you have no idea how they ended up in your tote (hello mini-flashlight, and I’m not kidding). Our picks below are not only chic, but also bright and fun and sure to add the perfect touch to your summer outfit!

