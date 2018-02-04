From Louis Vuitton to Prada to Ferragamo, art-inspired bags were seen all over the Spring 2017 runways. Shop our favorites (that we swear, are much more affordable than an actual Da Vinci) here.
1. Floral Printed Leather Crossbody
We love the Feminine vibe of this bag!
Tory Burch | $314
2. Drawing Inspired Leather Pouch
The multicolored drawing print will add a touch of fun to any look!
Christian Louboutin | $510
3. Printed Square Bag
Go edgy with this printed bag.
Ann Howell Bullard | $398
4. Canton Floral Print Crossbody
We are in love with this beautiful floral print!
Diane von Furstenberg | $298
5. Graffiti Print Tote
The graffiti print adds a cool vibe to this sophisticated bag!
Dolce & Gabbana | $3,195
6. Mini Metropolis Print Crossbody
This is the perfect accessory to brighten any outfit!
Furla | $378
7. Multicolor Graffiti Shopper Tote
This bag will create a fun, exciting addition to any look!
Balenciaga | $1,840
8. Black Deco Print Satchel
We get art deco vibes from this bag!
Cambridge Satchel | $170 (Originally $268)
9. Whimsical Printed Leather Tote
We love the whimsical fantasy land print!
Prada | $2,280