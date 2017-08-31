You'll Want Ancient Greek Sandals's Newest Style in Every Color

PSA: We love Ancient Greek Sandals. Every season they produce styles that are not only flattering and functional for any type of summer day, but are also at a great price point. Win, win.

For the brand's most recent resort collection, AGS launched a new design that's unlike any other style we've seen from them. First and foremost, the sandal is all about comfort thanks to a soft padded insole, but they don't sacrifice style at all. The upper part of the features a high-gloss 'vachetta' which provides a nice pop! It's finished with the oversized buckle in the signature Ancient Sandals 'wing' shape.

Courtesy

"We wanted to create a Miami version of AGS, which means a colorful, fun, comfortable and entry price collection," says co-founder Christina Martini. They definitely hit the nail on the head!

Courtesy

Available in three different styles, it comes in bright colors, such as yellow, orange and fuchsia, as well as classic tones of black, white and marine. Shop all of the sandals now! Available exclusively on matchesfashion.com