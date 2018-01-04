13 Alternative Wedding Bands for the Unconventional Bride

You've got the engagement ring, picked out a venue, and finally settled on a dress. What's left? Finding your perfect wedding band. Choosing a piece of jewelry that works well with actual engagement ring can be much harder than it looks, so leave yourself time to hunt.
Some brides might want a simple gold style, but others (ahem, you) might prefer a band that is more fash-ON. We've searched far and wide to find the best alternative wedding rings for the nontraditional bride.
VIDEO: Why Are Engagement Rings So Expensive?
1. Alison Lou
Available at Alison Lou | $895
3. Foundrae
Available at Net-a-Porter | $1,995
4. Grace Lee
Available at Net-a-Porter | $285
5. Pomellato
Available at Net-a-Porter | $2,000
6. Delfina Delettrez
Available at Net-a-Porter | $425
7. EF Collection
Available at Stone and Strand | $495
8. Stone and Strand
Available at Stone and Strand | $530
10. Ileana Makri
Available at Net-a-Porter | $1,120
