Alternative Engagement Rings for Cool Brides

Besides your wedding band, there is no other piece of jewelry as special as your engagement ring. Not only will this ring be the subject of many conversations and pictures, but you will also wear it every single day for years to come. Now, just because you’re getting married doesn’t mean you have to stick to a traditional style ring with a solitaire. For the unconventional bride who likes to be different, we decided to bring you the best alternative engagement rings. From gray pearls to stackable styles, these pieces are anything but ordinary. Below, 13 engagement rings for the bride that wants to stand out.
-
1. Shaesby
This delicate ring has an old-world feel.
$1,640; shaesby.com
-
2. ANITA KO
A pear shaped diamond is simple yet sophisticated.
$5,040; net-a-porter.com
-
3. WWake
We love the cool curved shape of this simple gold band.
$1,242; wwake.com
-
4. Tacori
This cluster of diamonds shines bright.
$1,690; tacori.com
-
5. Jennifer Fisher
Stand out from the pack with an extra large gray pearl.
$2,800; jenniferfisherjewelry.com
-
6. IPPOLITA
This gold band adorned with rows of diamonds doubles as a wedding ring.
$5,995; ippolita.com
-
7. JENNIFER MEYER
Why settle for just one diamond when you can have five?
$3,150; net-a-porter.com
-
8. EVA FEHREN
This geometric diamond is ultra chic and cool.
$42,500; barneys.com
-
9. Pamela Love
This pearl ring accented with two crescent moons is out of this world.
$200; pamelalove.com
-
10. REPOSSI
This style gives the allusion of several stackable rings.
$11,125; barneys.com
-
11. ROBERTO MARRONI
A rose gold ring set with rose-cut diamonds is ultra sweet.
$5,590; barneys.com
-
12. PIPPA SMALL
The matte finish of this ring makes these diamonds sparkle.
$3,590; net-a-porter.com
-
13. Meadowlark
Let the main focus be on your diamond with this modern cross ring.
$13,365; meadowlarkjewellery.com