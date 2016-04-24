Alternative Engagement Rings for Cool Brides

Besides your wedding band, there is no other piece of jewelry as special as your engagement ring. Not only will this ring be the subject of many conversations and pictures, but you will also wear it every single day for years to come. Now, just because you’re getting married doesn’t mean you have to stick to a traditional style ring with a solitaire. For the unconventional bride who likes to be different, we decided to bring you the best alternative engagement rings. From gray pearls to stackable styles, these pieces are anything but ordinary. Below, 13 engagement rings for the bride that wants to stand out.

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up