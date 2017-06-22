Affordable Sandals That Only Look Expensive

Summer isn't complete without the perfect pair of strappy sandals. It doesn't matter if you're into sky-high heels or comfy flats. The pretty designs always add flair to any outfit. And no, you don't have to make it rain in a shoe store to get your hands on a statement-making pair.
We've rounded up some of the most stylish designs that you can buy right now, and some of them have price tags under $40. The affordable shoe options are getting better and better with sleek designs that rival luxury options. And thanks to all of the awesome summer sales going on right now, you could even score more prestige brands at really low prices.
VIDEO: The Most Expensive Shoes You Can Buy Right Now
If you're ready to step your shoe game up (for less), check out the affordable sandals below.
-
1. Antoinette leather sandals
Michael Michael Kors | $41
-
2. Despina Strappy Sandal
Jeffrey Campbell | $125
-
3. Strappy Sandal
Steve Madden | $100
-
4. Clover Sandal
Louise et Cie | $120
-
5. Nancy Ribbon Lace Tie Sandal
Boohoo | $36
-
6. Kara Wrap Strap Two Part Sandal
Boohoo | $44
-
7. Gigi Ghillie Sandal
Mia | $69
-
8. Copacabana knotted leather sandals
Sophia Webster | $149
-
9. Sabina Lace-Up Sandal
Daya by Zendaya | $100
-
10. Farrell Triangle-Cutout Square Toe Flat Dress Sandal
The Fix | $75