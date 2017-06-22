Affordable Sandals That Only Look Expensive

Summer isn't complete without the perfect pair of strappy sandals. It doesn't matter if you're into sky-high heels or comfy flats. The pretty designs always add flair to any outfit. And no, you don't have to make it rain in a shoe store to get your hands on a statement-making pair.

We've rounded up some of the most stylish designs that you can buy right now, and some of them have price tags under $40. The affordable shoe options are getting better and better with sleek designs that rival luxury options. And thanks to all of the awesome summer sales going on right now, you could even score more prestige brands at really low prices.

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

VIDEO: The Most Expensive Shoes You Can Buy Right Now

If you're ready to step your shoe game up (for less), check out the affordable sandals below.