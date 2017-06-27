Found It: Large Hoop Earrings Under $40

Looking for statement-making accessories for the summer? Large hoop earrings are the way to go. Yara Shahidi showed us how it's done while wearing four-inch hoops by Jennifer Fisher during the BET Awards on Sunday. The 17-year-old actress paired her gold earrings with a denim Jonathan Simkhai dress and Jimmy Choo heels, making a perfect head-to-toe look.

Shahidi isn't the only celeb that's into the larger-than-life rings. Stars like Jennifer Lopez and Rihanna are also on board. Of course, the celebs are usually wearing top-of-the-line designs that cost hundreds of dollars. But you don't have to shell out big bucks to get the look. There are plenty of affordable large hoop earrings that are just as stylish as the luxury options. After all, it's best to save on trendy items, especially since you won't get as much wear out of them as your everyday earrings.

Never met a sale you didn't ♥? #Same. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

VIDEO: Rihanna Collaborates with Chopard on a Jewelry Collection

Ahead, we've gathered the best under-$40 options for you to try.