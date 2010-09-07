Mar 6, 2018 @ 3:30 PM
Accessories That Work With Everything!
-
1. Bold PlatformsNo need to stick with basic black heels-bright pumps can amp up everything from skinny jeans to after-dark dresses. Victoria Beckham uses her royal blue YSL Trib Too platforms to heighten the colors in a fabulous print or to stylishly clash with contrasting pieces.
-
2. Multi-Strap HandbagA structured bag with plenty of pockets is sophisticated enough for work and spacious enough for weekend. Reese Witherspoon rocks her go-anywhere 3.1 Phillip Lim Page with both mom-on-the-go leggings and meeting-ready miniskirts.
-
3. Mega Cocktail RingMake a statement (and add some sparkle) in one go with an eye-popping oversize ring. Whether in jeans or full cocktail attire, Olivia Palermo is rarely seen without her teardrop-shaped faceted ring from ASOS.
-
4. Wide Black BeltYou are only a buckle away from an hourglass silhouette! Accessories maven Michelle Obama puts the polish on her signature layers (whether indoors or out) with a waistline-creating wide black belt.
-
5. Classic Quilted BagA chain strap + quilted leather = instant sophistication. Katie Holmes loves her (appropriately named) Lanvin Happy bag so much she wears it with both ground-sweeping gowns and retro-chic plaid shirts.
-
6. Chunky Silver ChainA heavy chain can do double duty as both a necklace and a bracelet. Kate Bosworth has worn her David Yurman sterling silver box chain as a punk add-on to a plain T-shirt and as a match-made-in-heaven accent to a metallic minidress.
