Mar 6, 2018 @ 3:30 PM
Accessories Under $100
1. Big Buddha Bag
2. Aerie ScarfCotton, $20 each; visit aerie.com for stores.
3. Bakers SandalsFaux-leather, $60; at bakersshoes.com.
4. Shade of Couture by Juicy Couture SunglassesAcetate, $98; call 415-543-1244.
5. Banana Republic BagEmbossed leather with metal chain, $95; at bananarepublic.com.
6. AK Anne Klein WatchLeather strap with stainless steel face, $55; visit macys.com for stores.
7. Lisa for Loft NecklaceBrass chain with silk ribbon, $50; visit loftonline.com for stores.
8. Allison Daniel Designs RingGold-plated, $48; at allisondanieldesigns.com.
9. Mundi ClutchFaux-leather, $32; at fashion41.com.
10. Kevia RingWood and gold vermeil, $100; at kevia.biz.
11. Talbots BroochMetal, $29; visit talbots.com for stores.
12. Lovely People ShoesFaux leather, $88; call 877-747-3754.
13. Anna Sheffield for Target EarringsGold-tone with faux crystals, $40; visit target.com for stores.
14. Iman Global Chic CuffGold-plated with enamel and rhinestones, $75; at hsn.com.
15. Minnetonka MoccasinsSuede, $50; at moccasinhouse.com.
16. San Diego Hat Co. CapPolyester and wool, $24; at sandiegohat.com.
