15 Accessories to Kiss on New Year's Eve Instead of a Significant Other

When the clock strikes midnight on New Year’s Eve, we usually turn to our favorite dancing partner, our reliable arm candy, our puckered-up date for a smooch. But this year we’re not sharing our midnight kiss with a significant other: Instead we’re showing our appreciation to our favorite walkable heels, the softest shoulder bag, and the cheekiest earrings.
We kid, we kid—but don’t you want your NYE ensemble to be so good, you’d write an homage to it? We’d sacrifice the perfect date to score the Céline bag we’ve been lusting over. No judgment here.
So for all the girls who spend more time picking out their New Year’s ensemble than they do deciding which party to attend, please enjoy these 15 NYE accessories that are so glam, you’ll reach for them first every time.
VIDEO: Watch Karlie Kloss Get Ready for the 2016 Fashion Awards
Plus, those Oscar de la Renta earrings will never cancel on you at the last minute.
-
1. MICHAEL Michael Kors Jewel Top Handle Satchel
Forget a dazzling smile: This bejeweled bag delivers the perfect amount of shine.
Michael Michael Kors available at Bloomingdales | $328
-
-
-
4. Delfina Delettrez 9-Karat Gold Topaz Phalanx Ring
Put a new twist on NYE sparkles with this glittering band.
Delfina Delettrez available at Net-A-Porter | $520
-
5. Alison Lou 14-karat Gold Diamond Earring
This diamond and gold stud is begging for a smooch.
Available at Net-A-Porter | $375
-
-
7. Oscar de la Renta Gold-Plated Swarovski Crystal Clip Earrings
Allow these drop earrings to accompany you on your night out.
Oscar de la Renta available at Net-A-Porter | $475
-
8. Céline Shiny Smooth Calfskin and Suede Purse
You'll want to hold on to this buttery bag.
Celine available at Céline Madison Ave | $2,550
-
9. Charlotte Olympia x Agent Provocateur "Kiss My Feet" Sandal
These dazzling slip-ons scream "Kiss Me!"
Available at Net-A-Porter | $775
-
10. Gucci Embellished Wool-Blend Headband
Add a touch of sparkle to a matte look with this cozy headpiece.
Gucci available at Net-A-Porter | $665
-
-
-
13. The Row "The Ascot" Knotted Satin Tote
You won't be able to take your hands off of this satin bag.
The Row available at Saks Fifth Avenue | $990
-
14. Repossi Antifer En Chute Single DSMNY Pink Gold Ring
This slender band goes with anything you slip on for your NYE bash.
Repossi available at Dover Street Market | $850
-
15. D.L. & Co. Holiday Gift Box
If you treat yourself to a spa night instead this NYE, these candles go great with a bubble bath and a glass of bubbly. Cheers!
Available at D.L. & Co. | $99